Cody’s chooses interesting word association for Triple H in interview teaser

In the word association teaser ahead of tomorrow’s release of the Cody Rhodes interview on the Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Rhodes will surely be raising some eyebrows with the word chosen to describe Triple H.

Asked by Austin what word does he associate with Triple H, Cody immediately said that “It’s going to get me in trouble.”

But he didn’t think twice about the answer. “GOAT,” Cody responded. “He’s the GOAT.”

Cody had a habit of taking shots at Triple H during his time in AEW, including destroying the throne with a sledgehammer.

In other word associations, he chose “mentor” for Randy Orton, “CrossFit” for Seth Rollins, “over” for Roman Reigns, “gear” for Bianca Belair, “diamond” for Charlotte Flair, “underrated” for Edge, and “lean” for Becky Lynch.

The interview will air on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else tomorrow.