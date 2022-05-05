Class action complaint filed against All Elite Wrestling

A plaintiff has filed a class action complaint against All Elite Wrestling, LLC for allegedly violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, claiming https://t.co/HckO1NRSoH isn't accessible to visually-impaired people. pic.twitter.com/4MYmA2CS2y — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 4, 2022

The complaint can be read here: https://t.co/BUqeeFGAYr — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 4, 2022