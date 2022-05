Thank you amazing wrestling fans who purchased tickets to@AEW x @njpwworld #ForbiddenDoor ppv!

We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow!#AEWRampage is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 5, 2022

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV event will take place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26.