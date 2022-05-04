Zicky Dice wants to do more work with Impact Wrestling on Twitch

During a recent interview with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast, Impact Wrestling talent spoke about his interest in performing some additional Impact programming on Twitch. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m still getting comfortable at work. I like to mingle in groups, there are no cliques back there, everyone is super cool and I’m thankful for that. I talk to my friends at other places and I hear it’s not the same case, so I’m very thankful for that, but I’m still getting comfortable. There are few things I want to pitch to Scott. Right before I signed, I was like, ‘Hell yeah, IMPACT is on Twitch, I’m going to ride and vibe off that.’ Right when I signed is when we went to YouTube. The IMPACT Twitch still has so many followers and there is no reason why you have myself, Speedball (Mike Bailey), Jessicka Havoc, Rosemary, why we shouldn’t be doing some type of IMPACT Twitch and carrying over the program there, whether it’s a highlight show or whatever that may be. That’s my first idea.”