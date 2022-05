The former WWE superstar Big Cass, now an active member of the Impact talent roster, made his AEW debut on tonight’s edition of Dynamite.

Wardlow defeated W. Morrisey. MJF finally agreed to give Wardlow a match. They’ll have a contract signing next week in Long Island, NY.