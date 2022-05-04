Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion crowned

May 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez forced Deonna Purrazzo to submit to a Dragon Sleeper.

Martinez is the undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

