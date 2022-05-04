Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion crowned
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez forced Deonna Purrazzo to submit to a Dragon Sleeper.
Martinez is the undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.
