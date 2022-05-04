Ring of Honor sale to Tony Khan officially closes

AEW President Tony Khan today wrote that it’s his first official day as Ring of Honor owner as the deal has just closed.

Khan announced his intent to take over Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group on March 2 during a live Dynamite on TBS. A few months earlier, ROH paused operations and released everyone from under contract as it evaluated its future, with the plan to restart business with the Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend.

But Khan went in for the kill and purchased Ring of Honor in full, including rights and the most important asset of the company – the video library.

Khan eventually went ahead with the already-announced Supercard of Honor, with the show being a huge success and ushering a new era for the popular indie promotion. Since then, several ROH title matches have taken place on Dynamite and Rampage.

The sale of Ring of Honor was done directly to Tony Khan and not to All Elite Wrestling. Khan intends to run the promotion with weekly television although there are no deals in place yet. Lately, Khan has said that he’s had conversations with WarnerMedia to see how they can help with ROH.