NXT Spring Breakin’ rating/viewership for this week

This week’s live Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 661,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 14.56% from last week’s 577,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 173,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.25% from the 177,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT Spring Breakin’ ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #32 ranking.

NXT ranked #51 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #67 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the highest total audience since the New Year’s Evil episode on January 4, despite the key demo rating and viewership being down slightly. This week’s NXT viewership was up 14.56% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 13.14% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 27.77% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Grizzlies on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.76 rating. The Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.321 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.833 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.69 rating, also drawing 4.673 million viewers.

This week’s live Spring Breakin’ edition of NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a sit-down meeting with Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar, Nathan Frazer’s NXT 2.0 debut vs. Grayson Waller, Natalya and Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons, The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers, NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defending against Solo Sikoa an Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat, plus NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Joe Gacy in the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode