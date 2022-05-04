Impact announces Countdown To Under Siege match

Impact Wrestling has announced the match for Saturday’s Countdown To Under Siege pre-show.

Saturday’s Under Siege pre-show will feature Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne.

Impact noted in their official announcement, “At Rebellion, The Influence settled their heated rivalry with The IInspiration when they defeated them to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Less than one week later, The Influence were confronted by Gisele Shaw, who stole the spotlight from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne during a new edition of All About Me. Who will claim the spotlight when Shaw squares off with one of the most accomplished Knockouts in Impact history, Madison Rayne? Find out on Countdown to Under Siege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus and YouTube!”

The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place this coming Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. The thirty-minute Countdown To Under Siege pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube. The main card will then air at 8pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Below is the updated card for Saturday:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne