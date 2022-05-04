CM Punk guest stars on Mayans MC on FX

CM Punk appeared on an episode of Mayans MC on FX last night and the AEW star seems to be sticking around for more appearances according to series creator Elgin James. Punk played the role of a military veteran.

Speaking to Gamespot.com, James said that they built the role specifically for the former WWE champion and there will be more of Punk on Mayans MC in the future.

James noted how he knew Punk from running in the same “straight edge” circles and met a few years ago and vowed to work with him in some way.

“We kind of crafted this for him actually,” he said. “We knew we wanted to get into the storyline with Rocco and to do right by the veterans. And then we kind of were like, ‘well, what are the right ingredients to tell this story? And then this is a perfect opportunity to finally work with Phil. He’s the man.”