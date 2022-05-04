Breakker attacked after NXT goes off the air, stretchered out by druids

Bron Breakker might have won last night’s title match against Joe Gacy at NXT Spring Breakin’ but the champ didn’t have the last laugh.

After the show went off the air, two druids entered the ring and attacked Breakker, hitting him with a steel chair across the back and then dropping a big DDT on the chair. Both druids had red face coverings.

One of the druids then took out a stretcher from under the ring which had barbed wire along the sides and the NXT champion was placed on it and stretched out of the arena as Gacy looked on and directed traffic.