AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the road to Double Or Nothing continues.

AEW has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight. The Varsity Blondes will call out The House of Black, while The Blackpool Combat Club will take on The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico in six-man action.

Tonight’s Dynamite will also feature a match to crown the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion, two of the three final qualifying matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, and more.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is expected to be back this week after missing last Wednesday’s show due to COVID-19. He is currently feuding with CM Punk for their main event title match at Double Or Nothing.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* The Varsity Blondes call out The House of Black

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

* Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent

* Chris Jericho vs. Santana in a Grudge Match

* ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Interim Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez to determine the undisputed champion

* Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.