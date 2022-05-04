5/4/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Baltimore, Maryland, and they are joined by Adam Cole for the first match.

—

Match #1 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation – Qualifying Match: Bobby Fish (w/Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Jeff Hardy (w/Matt Hardy)

Hardy applies a wrist-lock, and then drops Fish with a shoulder tackle. Hardy delivers a hip-toss and goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Hardy applies a rear chin-lock, and then backs Fish into the corner. Hardy delivers body shots and takes Fish to another corner. Fish counters and backs Hardy into the corner, and then delivers body shots and kicks. Fish kicks Hardy in the hamstrings, and then drops him with a dragon-screw. Fish delivers a sliding lariat and goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Fish takes Hardy to the corner and delivers more shots, and then takes Hardy to the mat. Fish goes for a senton, but Hardy dodges him and rolls to the floor. Fish goes after him and slams Hardy into the barricade. Fish stares down Matt, and then Darby Allin and Sting are shown watching from the rafters as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hardy drops Fish with a dropkick in the ring. Fish comes back to work over Hardy’s knee, but Hardy drops him with a back elbow and a clothesline. Hardy delivers a Manhattan Drop and connects with a double leg drop. Hardy drops an elbow and goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Hardy drops Fish to the mat again and goes up top. Fish cuts him off and drops him with an avalanche Falcon Arrow. Fish goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Fish locks in a knee bar, but Hardy makes it to the ropes. Fish charges at Hardy in the corner, but Hardy counters and takes Fish down with the Whisper in the Wind. Hardy goes up top again and hits the Swanton Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

-After the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring. They stare down and have words with The Hardys, and then check on Fish in the corner.

—

A vignette airs for the Blackpool Combat Club.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Andrade Family Office (Angelico, The Blade, and The Butcher) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/William Regal)

All six men brawl before the bell, and Blade and Danielson become the legal men to start. Blade beats Danielson down in the corner, and then drops him with a clothesline. Angelico tags in and applies a submission, but Danielson gets free and rolls Angelico up for a one count. Danielson takes Angelico to the corner and delivers chops and kicks. Danielson delivers a running knee in the corner and tags in Yuta. Yuta delivers shots to Angelico, but Angelico comes back with a few strikes and tags in Blade. Yuta drops Blade with a back body drop, and then works over his arm. Yuta stomps on Blade’s arm, but Butcher tags in as Yuta dropkicks Blade. Yuta delivers shots to Butcher and knocks Angelico to the floor. Yuta comes off the ropes, but Butcher drops him with a running cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta drops Butcher with a German suplex. Moxley tags in, as does Blade, and Moxley clotheslines Blade to the floor. Moxley slams Blade into the timekeeper’s area, and then slams him into the ring steps. Moxley tosses Blade back into the ring, but Blade comes back with a kick. Moxley comes back with a cutter, and then bites Butcher in the face. Angelico tags in, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Danielson tags in and delivers a dropkick to Angelico. Danielson stomps on Angelico as Moxley delivers elbows to Blade and Yuta does the same to Butcher. Danielson locks in the triangle sleeper and Angelico taps out.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

—

Schiavone is backstage with Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. They are interrupted by Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy says Team Taz’s challenge sounds like a lot of fun, but he wants to spice it up. He says before they give Team Taz a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship, how about he gets a shot at the FTW Championship. Starks accepts and says he can have it next week.

—