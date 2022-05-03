Video: WWE teases the end of Nikki ASH’s Superhero gimmick

During the May 2nd 2022 edition of WWE RAW, it was teased that Nikki ASH will be dropping her “Superhero” gimmick. Earlier in the show, Nikki won and lost the 24/7 Title.

Afterwards, Nikki was visibility upset backstage and she was approached by Doudrop. Doudrop asked if Nikki was done “fooling around” and if she was going to start taking things more seriously.