Update on Stu Grayson’s AEW status following roster removal

As reported earlier here on Gerweck.net, Stu Grayson was removed from the official AEW roster page on Monday, at a time when several AEW contracts are expiring.

In an update, while AEW has not confirmed the departure as of this writing, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com noted how word going around is that Grayson’s contract expired and the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal.

For what it’s worth, other members of The Dark Order are still listed on the AEW roster, including Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, and Anna Jay.

Grayson debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, arriving with Uno as the mystery men that led to the creation of The Dark Order.

Grayson last wrestled during last week’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode as The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo and Brett Waters in 12-man tag team action. The week before that The Dark Order won a 10-man match on Elevation, defeating Tito Ortic, RC Dupree, Jake Omen, Bulk Nasty, and Luther, while the week before that Grayson and Uno took a loss to Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks on AEW Dark. Grayson’s last Rampage appearance came on April 1 as he, Uno and Fuego del Sol took a loss to House of Black, while his last Dynamite appearance was the Casino Tag Team Royale on March 2.

Grayson has not commented on his AEW departure as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.