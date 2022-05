Notes on Brooke Hogan, Yuka Sakazaki, nZo vs. Lince Dorando, and more

– After almost one year Yuka Sakazaki is returning to Alle Elite Wrestling for a short term stint.

– Major League Wrestling has announced nZo vs. Lince Dorado and Matt Cross vs. ACH on May 13th for a Fusion television taping at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– Brooke Hogan on Why Wrestlers Need A Union …