MJF: “Who here would want to see me in WWE?”

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent. Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I would go to WWE. That’s funny, because at only 26 years old, I’m the biggest minute for minute rating draw in all of AEW. So I was able to do that in, what, half the time he was? When he was what, at 26, what was Chris Jericho doing? That’s right, jack sh@t.”

source: For The Love Of Wrestling via Wrestling Inc.