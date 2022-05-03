Max Caster files for new trademark

Max Caster of The Acclaimed filed to trademark the term, “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 28.

It was filed by Michael E. Dockins for clothing purposes. Here is the description of the filing:

“Mark For: THE ACE OF AMERICA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”