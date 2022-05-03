LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’

– The WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ special opens up on the USA Network with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly at a local swimming pool. They hype tonight’s card in the pre-recorded promo, then hop in the pool. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Carmelo Hayes makes his way out with Trick Williams. Out next comes Solo Sikoa to a pop. NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is out last, staring down his challengers.

Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and Hayes snuffs Solo and talks some trash to Grimes. Solo unloads on Hayes now, then hits a big back-drop. Grimes decks Hayes on the follow-up. Hayes dodges a double superkick and retreats to the floor. Grimes and Solo go at it now as fans do dueling chants.

Grimes covers Solo for 2, then back-fists Hayes to stop him from re-entering. Grimes keeps working on Solo while stopping to prevent Hayes from re-entering. Trick hypes Hayes up and he rushes back in but gets dropped again. Hayes takes down Solo and then goes to work on Grimes. Hayes with a splash to Solo in the corner. Solo splashes Grimes but Hayes springboards with a kick to drop Solo. Hayes with a running kick to Grimes in the back of the head. Hayes with more offense for a pop as he is the only one standing.

Grimes kicks Hayes from the apron while he’s on the floor. Grimes decks Solo and nails a top rope crossbody for 2 as Hayes breaks it up just in time. Hayes and Grimes trade strikes now. Solo goes for a double clothesline but only hits Hayes as Grimes moves. Solo takes control now and goes to splash Grimes but Hayes intercepts and takes him down by the arm. Grimes with the big crossbody to turn Hayes inside out for a 2 count due to Solo rushing in with a senton. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Solo in control.

More back and forth after the break. Solo superkicks Grimes into a Destroyer by Hayes. Solo drops Hayes in the corner and rocks him with a right hand. Hayes turns it around but Solo comes right back. Fans chant “holy shit!” after they hit a big three-man move out of the corner with all landing hard. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as they try to recover.

All three trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Grimes superkicks Solo but Hayes rocks Grimes. They keep taking turns on each other and Solo is the only one standing now. Solo gets riled up and hits a double running Rikishi splash in the corner for a big pop. Solo drops Grimes and catches Hayes in mid-air, slamming him onto Grimes with a big powerbomb. Solo with a spinning Uranage to Hayes but Grimes makes the save just in time.

Solo sends Grimes to the floor, then goes to the top. Grimes kicks him in the head and Solo falls to the mat. Grimes leaps from the top but has to roll through as Hayes moves. Hayes and Grimes tangle now and Grimes spikes him into the mat with the hurricanrana for a close 2 count. Grimes is ready to go to the moon now. He leaps for the Cave-In but Hayes catches him in mid-air with a Codebreaker for a very close 2 count. Hayes can’t believe it. Hayes goes to the top but Solo superkicks him in mid-air.

Solo goes to the top and hits the Uso splash on Grimes but Hayes breaks it up just in time. Solo and fans can’t believe it. Solo and Hayes brawl now. Solo goes for the big Samoan Drop but Grimes leaps off the top and puts them both down with a Cave-In for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall with the title as fans cheer him on. The music hits and we go to replays. Grimes raises the NXT North American Title while Hayes and Solo are down on the mat still.

– We see footage from earlier today of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose visiting the tanning salon. She’s apparently on the phone with the rest of Toxic Attraction, telling them to meet her there so they can go to the beach together. Rose enters a tanning bed but now we see Wendy Choo sneaking around. She apparently cranks up the heat and exits while smiling. Rose exits the tanning bed and she’s cooked. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are waiting, but they’re shocked when they see her. Rose says she only put the bed on for 10 minutes. Rose only wants to hang out inside. Dolin and Jayne are going to hang out at a Tiki bar but they say they will send some stuff to Rose. They leave and Rose screams when she sees her skin in a mirror.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Nathan Frazer. He says Grayson Waller may have a strong social media game but the last thing he cares about right now is social media because his 10 year old self is freaking out inside. Frazer says this is like all of his birthdays and Christmas holidays rolled into one. Frazer goes on and says he may be all over the place but he’s been waiting for this his entire life.

Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Frazer

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller to mostly boos. Waller greets reality TV veteran Mark Long at ringside and Vic says they are best friends. Waller enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Creed Brothers are training at The Diamond Mine Dojo. Roderick Strong approaches and says he knows they say they’re ready but he needs them to prove they’re ready against The Viking Raiders, their toughest challenge yet. Strong talks down to them a bit and says he doesn’t need a repeat of whatever they did in the recent Gauntlet Match. Strong then calls over Ivy Nile from her training in the background. Strong tells them to pay attention because he’s the leader of The Diamond Mine and what he says, goes. Indi Hartwell is backstage when Duke Hudson walks up. There’s awkward silence and Duke looks like he’s moving in for a kiss but Indi says hell no. Duke says you wish, then they both go their separate ways. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer to make his NXT 2.0 debut.

The announcers acknowledge how Frazer was trained by Seth Rollins a few years back. The bell rings and fans chant “Waller sucks!” now. Waller gets shoved after showing up Frazer and taunting him. They lock up and tangle around the ring now. Fans chant for Frazer as he launches Waller out of the corner off the lock-up. Frazer with a headlock now. They run the ropes and Frazer nails a dropkick, then a stiff headlock takedown.

More back and forth now. Frazer nails another dropkick to send Waller to the floor. Frazer runs the ropes for a big dive but Waller retreats up the entrance-way, taking a seat in a beach chair on the set. Frazer follows and they brawl back to the ring now. Frazer rolls Waller back in and follows but Waller beats him down. We see the Chase University student group in the crowd, taunting Waller. Waller works Frazer over, keeping him down with knees and more strikes.

Frazer turns it around but gets sent to the apron. Frazer tries to springboard back in but Waller rocks him, knocking him off the top for a bad fall to the floor. Waller goes to the floor and runs over Frazer with a clothesline right in front of Mark Long. Waller grabs a beach ball and tears it up, then tosses it into the Chase U section. Waller stands tall on the steel steps while Frazer is still down as we go back to commercial.

