WWE wraps up first European tour of 2022

WWE wrapped up a successful four-day European tour, visiting England, France, and Germany with performances in Newcastle, London, Paris, and Leipzig.

A mix of Raw and Smackdown Superstars took part in this trip and saw individuals like Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair and others entertain the crowds. This was the first European tour of 2022.

The tour ended last night in Leipzig with Sami Zayn getting the short-end of the stick as Ricochet, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, and Naomi all hit their finishing moves on Zayn to send the crowd home happy.