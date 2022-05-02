WWE Smackdown viewership/rating for last Friday

Friday’s taped edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.953 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 0.05% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.952 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 19.14% from the previous week’s 0.47 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demo rating represents 490,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.06% from the 613,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.47 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, tied with Blue Bloods and down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #5 ranking. Dateline on NBC and the NFL Draft on ABC topped the 18-49 key demographic on network TV this week, with a 0.45 rating. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night in viewership with 5.848 million viewers.

Friday’s taped SmackDown drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show in the current timeslot, and the second-lowest audience for a FOX episode since July 2, 2021. Friday’s viewership was up 0.05% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 19.14% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 3.22% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 22.44% from the same week in 2021.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.20 key demo rating. The Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.474 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown aired on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY with the just a full line-up advertised ahead of time plus full spoilers for the following – Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage opener, WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defending against Shanky, the official in-ring debut of Raquel Rodriguez, Madcap Moss appearing on Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland, Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus, a contract signing for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash, and the I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge with Ronda Rousey (vs. Shotzi) and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (vs. Aliyah), plus appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and others.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode