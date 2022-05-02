WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the WrestleMania Backlash go-home build.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW but they have confirmed that The Bloodline will be appearing for a “take over” of the RAW brand.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are set to appear to hype their WrestleMania Backlash six-man with Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

You can also expect the following programs to continue tonight, among others: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch, AJ Styles vs. the Judgment Day stable.

The arena has The New Day vs. The Usos advertised for tonight’s show but as the dark main event.

The arena has The New Day vs. The Usos advertised for tonight's show but as the dark main event.