What time will AEW Rampage air this week?
All Elite Wrestling is getting an early start to the weekend on May 6.
AEW Rampage normally airs at 10 pm EST on TNT, but the Friday, May 6 episode of Rampage will have a special start time of 5:30 pm EST. In addition to confirming the early start time, AEW confirmed HOOK will compete on this week’s show. Move is due to NHL hockey coverage.
THIS FRIDAY, May 6 on #AEWRampage with an Earlier Special start time of 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT on @tntdrama, #OwenHart Foundation Tournament competitors will collide when @RealBrittBaker & @jmehytr will take on #ToniStorm & @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/2Z4Z29AimL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2022