What time will AEW Rampage air this week?

May 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

All Elite Wrestling is getting an early start to the weekend on May 6.

AEW Rampage normally airs at 10 pm EST on TNT, but the Friday, May 6 episode of Rampage will have a special start time of 5:30 pm EST. In addition to confirming the early start time, AEW confirmed HOOK will compete on this week’s show. Move is due to NHL hockey coverage.

