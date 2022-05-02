Vice TV tweets on the status of Dark Side Of The Ring

Reports of the demise of Vice TV’s popular and controversial “Dark Side Of The Ring” wrestling television series may be premature. As we noted earlier in the day, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that “Dark Side Of The Ring” had not been renewed for season four by Vice TV after several controversies stemming from the Plane Ride From Hell episode. However, here is a statement made by Vice TV….

We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned. — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 2, 2022