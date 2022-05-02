Vice TV tweets on the status of Dark Side Of The Ring

May 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Reports of the demise of Vice TV’s popular and controversial “Dark Side Of The Ring” wrestling television series may be premature. As we noted earlier in the day, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that “Dark Side Of The Ring” had not been renewed for season four by Vice TV after several controversies stemming from the Plane Ride From Hell episode. However, here is a statement made by Vice TV….

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Raquel Rodriguez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal