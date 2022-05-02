Tomorrow’s Young Rock episode to feature Rock’s first backstage interaction from 1996

Tomorrow’s episode of Young Rock on NBC will be a special one for wrestling fans as it will show Rocky Maivia meeting several WWE Superstars backstage in 1996 before his first match.

“I had never wrestled an actual real match in my life, so on this night in front of 15,000 rabid and wild pro wrestling fans – I was thrown headfirst into the fire to see if I could take the heat and survive,” The Rock wrote in a post on Facebook. “This night changed my life forever. Of course, I would eventually drop the name “Rocky Maivia” (which I hated) and become known only as THE ROCK.”

Stills released ahead of the episode show the backstage encounter with “Ringmaster” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mankind, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Michael Hayes…and even Mantaur!