Slammiversary 2022 tickets now available for sale

Tickets for Impact’s 20th anniversary show Slammiversary are now on sale. The show will take place on Sunday, June 19, at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was on June 19, 2002 when Impact, then Total Nonstop Action Wrestling operating under the NWA banner, made their debut in the same location where Slammiversary will take place next month.

Tickets are priced $250 for Titanium, $100 for first row, $60 for Golden Circle and $25 for General Admission. Tickets can be purchased now at eventbrite.com.