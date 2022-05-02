Eric Young to Co-Host Game+’s Fantasy Sports NHL Centric Series

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

ANTHEM SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT’S GAME+ NETWORK CHARGES ONTO THE ICE WITH THE ALL-NEW HOCKEY-CENTRIC SERIES DANGLE BET CELLY, PRESENTED BY FTN NETWORK & POINTSBET CANADA, PREMIERING MAY 3 AT 10 A.M. ET

Hosted by FTN’s Resident Fantasy Guru Chris Meaney & Reigning IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Champion Eric Young, the Series Provides the Absolute Best NHL Bets, Picks, Props, and Fantasy Hockey Advice Just in Time for the Highly-Anticipated NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles, CA (May 2, 2022) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that its popular Game+ network is launching the all-new hockey-centered series Dangle Bet Celly in conjunction with top fantasy sports outlet FTN Network and fast-growing online gaming specialists PointsBet Canada. Dangle Bet Celly airs every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET in the US and Canada on Game+, beginning May 3—just in time for the NHL Playoffs.

Hosted by FTN Daily’s resident fantasy sports guru Chris Meaney and reigning IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Champion Eric Young, Dangle Bet Celly delivers the absolute best in NHL bets, picks, props, and fantasy hockey advice, giving hockey enthusiasts the latest cutting-edge info and expert analysis breaking down the day’s slate of exciting NHL action. Each episode finds Meaney and Young weighing in with their own favorite picks, totals, and shot props for the night, with lines provided by PointsBet Canada. Prior to the series’ premiere on May 3, Dangle Bet Celly will present a special Stanley Cup Preview event today —the first night of the NHL Playoffs—giving viewers everything they need to know as teams across the League prepare to make their marks on history in the battle for the NHL’s most-coveted prize.

“This series is the ultimate hockey experience, and what better time to get things started than during the most wonderful time of the year: Playoff season!” Meaney said. “Whether viewers are interested in wagering and fantasy, in-depth analysis and insightful previews, or all of the above—we’ve got them covered. Eric and I both have a deep love for the sport, and we cannot wait to share everything we’ve been working on when Dangle Bet Celly launches tomorrow.”

“Hockey has long been a passion of mine, and I’ve always appreciated the similarities between it and the wrestling world,” Young said. “Hard-hitting action, intense drama, and bitter feuds get cranked up to the maximum when the championship is on the line, and Chris and I are excited to get in there and break down all the intrigue of the Playoffs as we help viewers make the best fantasy picks and place the smartest bets.”

“This series marks an exciting synergizing of two top Anthem assets, as one of IMPACT Wrestling’s most renowned athletes joins Game+ in a move that strongly illustrates the unique power and smart strategy of Anthem’s diverse portfolio,” said Scott D’Amore, EVP of Content Creation for Anthem’s Sports Group. “We are constantly looking for organic ways to blend our properties, and partnering Eric Young with Chris Meaney for an all-new hockey series was a natural fit from the very beginning. These two have an undeniable chemistry and a great understanding of the game and all it entails, and I’m confident that viewers are really going to enjoy what they have to offer.”

“Dangle Bet Celly’s unique fantasy, wagering, and game analysis offers NHL sports fans the interest they crave. Eric has a true passion for hockey and a gift for broadcasting, and Chris’ almost encyclopedic understanding of fantasy sports makes him the envy of fantasy managers and bettors everywhere. We are excited to have them onboard, and proud to partner with leading fantasy sports platform FTN and online gaming hub PointsBet Canada to ensure we’re always providing our audience with the absolute best in fantasy sports and sports wagering coverage.”