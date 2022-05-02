Delirious announces he’s available for bookings full-time

Delirious is officially available for bookings for the first time in 10 years. The former ROH star and booker took to Twitter to announce that he is available for bookings from May to August, as you can see below.

The announcement includes the following press release:

For the first time in over 10 years …. DELIRIOUS will be available for full-time bookings from May 2022 – August 2022.

Don’t miss your chance to book DELIRIOUS this summer for wrestling appearances and comprehensive pro wrestling seminars.

DELIRIOUS has an extensive resume consisting of over 20 years of international pro wrestling experience including Mexico, Japan and the UK. Over 10 years as ROH Head Training Instructor. Over 10 years of full-time writing and producing for television and much more.

For booking inquiries and info on seminar packages please email: DeliriousWrestler@gmail.com