5/1/22 Women’s Wrestling Army debut show results

On May 1, Women’s Wrestling Army held its debut show, “The Journey Begins, at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.

The results:

Miranda Alize def. Laynie Luck

Trish Adora vs Big Swole ended in a Time Limit Draw

CCW Network Championship: Kayla Sparks (c) def. Maserati

Tasha Steelz def. Taya Valkyrie

Queen Bee def. Christina Marie

No DQ: Alex Gracia def. Jody Threat

Queen Aminata def. Gabby Ortiz

Nicole Savoy def. Janai Kai

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Holidead & Willow Nightingale