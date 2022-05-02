5/1/22 Women’s Wrestling Army debut show results
On May 1, Women’s Wrestling Army held its debut show, “The Journey Begins, at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.
The results:
Miranda Alize def. Laynie Luck
Trish Adora vs Big Swole ended in a Time Limit Draw
CCW Network Championship: Kayla Sparks (c) def. Maserati
Tasha Steelz def. Taya Valkyrie
Queen Bee def. Christina Marie
No DQ: Alex Gracia def. Jody Threat
Queen Aminata def. Gabby Ortiz
Nicole Savoy def. Janai Kai
NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Holidead & Willow Nightingale