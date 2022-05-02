5/1/22 PWG Delivering The Goods Event results from LA, CA

The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Delivering The Goods event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of F4Wonline.com

Jack Cartwheel defeated Shane Haste

Aussie Open (Kyle Davis and Kyle Fletcher) defeated World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson). After the match, Aussie Open challenged PWG World Tag Team Champions Malakai Black and Brody King to a future match. The WCWC replaced The Briscoes, who pulled out of the show due to a family emergency.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Kevin Blackwood

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aramis. After the match, the ring filled up with money.

Taurus defeated Blake Christian

Biff Busick defeated Speedball Mike Bailey. Busick came to the ring wearing a Super Dragon mask and was billed as Super Dragon. After the match, Busick took a shot at Dragon and said that he wanted a shot at the PWG Championship.

Daniel Garcia defeated Bandido to win the PWG Championship. After the match, Garcia challenged Konosuke Takeshita to a match at the next PWG event. Takeshita said he would be the next champion.