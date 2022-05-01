Riho says she’s returning to AEW soon, Janella officially done with the company

– Riho is set to return to AEW soon, as she reportedly has confirmed herself. The former AEW Women’s Champion said on her subscriber-only blog (per the Midwest Marks Podcast) that she is fully healed up and will be returning to the US and AEW soon.

Riho has been out of action since she suffered a broken collarbone in her match against Britt Baker at Battle of the Belts in January. Riho reportedly suffered the break early in the match but worked through the full bout. She had returned to Japan to heal up from the injury.

– It was previously reported that pro-wrestling star Joey Janela would not be re-signing with AEW once his contract expires, and that he would be putting most of his time into GCW and indies once that happened. The Bad Boy himself confirmed the news in an interview with Denise Salcedo a few months ago.

Today, Janela is officially a free agent as his AEW contract expired on May 1st. Janela did have some marquee matchups during his time with the company, including an unsanctioned showdown with Jon Moxley, a AAA title matchup with Kenny Omega, and most notably, a formed tag team with Sonny Kiss. He has not been seen on AEW’s flagship programs Dynamite and Rampage all year.