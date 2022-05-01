Possible AEW debut spoiler

A new report has a potential spoiler regarding an Impact Wrestling alumnus working this weekend’s AEW Dark tapings. According to Fightful Select, Jake Something was planned for this weekend’s tapings as of mid-April. Something exited Impact Wrestling after his contract expired at the end of February, working through the March 5th Sacrifice Impact! Plus event.

The site reports that Something’s Impact exit was done on good terms from both parties. He started off in Impact in 2018 as Jake Deaner and Cousin Jake before splitting with Cody Deaner when the latter joined Violent By Design. Jake took on his Jake Something name at that point and had a singles run that included several attempts to capture the X-Division Championship, including his last match for the company at Sacrifice.