Notes on Malcolm Bivens and Gunther

– According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE had pitched for Malcolm Bivens to be Omos’ manager before they decided on MVP. They had to go with MVP due to Bivens deciding not to re-sign with the company. He only re-sign with the company last year due to WWE pitching the Diamond Mine faction and this deal would have expired at the beginning of 2023.

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic’s Tom Campbell, GUNTHER spoke about WWE’s decision to split up Imperium and how it was rough for Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner.

He said “Obviously for (Aichner) and Ludwig it was a little bit of a rough few days because they worked so hard together for so many years and stuff like that, and now everybody has to go their own way a little bit but you’ve got to look forward and stay positive about things. It’s a new challenge for Ludwig and me but also for Fabian, it’s going to be a new challenge for whatever he’s going to do going forward”.