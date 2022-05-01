Notes on Alexa Bliss and Jake Roberts

– During a recent interview with Adam Glyn, Alexa Bliss was asked about her most embarrassing moment in the ring. According to Bliss, she once had her ring shorts on backwards for a match with Mickie James. James let her know about the issue, so Bliss has to run backstage to fix her shorts.

Bliss said on the incident, “My shorts were on backwards, and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backwards. And during commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out.”

In response to the clip, Mickie James tweeted, “I am a Day Saver. Lol. I remember! Also… I [heart] @AlexaBliss_WWE so of course I’m gonna let her know.” Bliss later replied, “I actually have a picture of this very moment love u Mickie 🖤 @MickieJames”

– During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Jake “The Snake” Roberts talked about his time with AEW…

“I am so fortunate that I worked hard to get sober, real hard, and it took several years to do it. But, I’ve been clean now for 11 years, and AEW has been so kind to me, been so good to me, and it’s like I get to live again, man. Hopefully, I will be here for a little while,” he stated. “Originally I came in for 10 days, for 10 shots, that was the deal. Then they asked me to stay for a year, which I was surprised. I don’t know about you man, but I don’t value myself high.”

“I am so happy to be here, and to be a part of this. I think this is the new way, the new world. It’s so good to be a part of something that’s kicking somebody’s ass that we don’t like, not you Hunter [Triple H].”

