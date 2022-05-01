Juice Robinson joins the Bullet Club, Best of the Super Jr. 29 field revealed, and a Dexter Lumis booking

May 1, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– The just released Dexter Lumis already has a booking….

Juice Robinson turned heel and has joined The Bullet Club and has his sights on winning back the IWGP US Title

– The participants for Best of the Super Jr 29

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Heather Monroe

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal