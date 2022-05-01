Juice Robinson joins the Bullet Club, Best of the Super Jr. 29 field revealed, and a Dexter Lumis booking

– The just released Dexter Lumis already has a booking….

– Juice Robinson turned heel and has joined The Bullet Club and has his sights on winning back the IWGP US Title

Juice Robinson cuts his first backstage promo after joining Bullet Club! ➡️https://t.co/MtCXZDY0I5 pic.twitter.com/S1CjYI5SNW — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) May 1, 2022

– The participants for Best of the Super Jr 29

It's official! Here is your Best of the Super Jr. 29 lineup! A BLOCK

Ryusuke Taguchi

YOH

Clark Connors

Hiromu Takahashi

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ace Austin

Alex Zayne

Francesco Akira

Taiji Ishimori

SHOhttps://t.co/AoXKr55Ekn#njpw #BOSJ pic.twitter.com/TW4kqinRcV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022

It's official! Here is your Best of the Super Jr. 29 lineup! B BLOCK

Master Wato

Robbie Eagles

Titan

BUSHI

El Desperado

DOUKI

El Lindaman

Wheeler Yuta

TJP

El Phantasmo https://t.co/AoXKr55Ekn #njpw #BOSJ pic.twitter.com/deXdyY5zcp — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022