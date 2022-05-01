Juice Robinson joins the Bullet Club, Best of the Super Jr. 29 field revealed, and a Dexter Lumis booking
– The just released Dexter Lumis already has a booking….
– Juice Robinson turned heel and has joined The Bullet Club and has his sights on winning back the IWGP US Title
Juice Robinson cuts his first backstage promo after joining Bullet Club!
– The participants for Best of the Super Jr 29
It's official!
Here is your Best of the Super Jr. 29 lineup!
A BLOCK
Ryusuke Taguchi
YOH
Clark Connors
Hiromu Takahashi
Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ace Austin
Alex Zayne
Francesco Akira
Taiji Ishimori
B BLOCK
Master Wato
Robbie Eagles
Titan
BUSHI
El Desperado
DOUKI
El Lindaman
Wheeler Yuta
TJP
El Phantasmo
