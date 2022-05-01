Hardy Boyz win tag titles (video), Cody on who influenced his return to WWE

– While speaking on Corey Graves’ After the Bell Podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed that NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona heavily impacted his decision to return to WWE.

He said “A very small circle of people when this initially was brought to me knew and I told him everything, every detail, everything and I was really legitimately expecting him to go ‘don’t do it, don’t,’ and man, he went completely the opposite way. He was of your train of thought Corey of that’s the ultimate undeniable, come back and land in the fashion that you did and he inadvertently set all of this in motion. I really thought he was going to say go the other way but man no, he was gung ho [about me going back to WWE].”

– The Hardy Boyz captured the IWC (PA) World Tag Team titles last night…