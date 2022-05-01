Guevara and Conti win AAA Mixed Tag Team titles at TripleMania XXX

AEW’s favorite couple, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, became the new AAA Mixed Tag Team champions last night at Triplemania XXX, even though Guevara was not officially in the match.

Conti was tagged with Parka Negra to defeat Latigo and Lady Maravilla, Arez and Chik Tormenta, and Komander and Sexy Star but Guevara interrupted the match, got physical despite his injury and he and Conti picked up to win by pinning Arez and Tormenta.

“My heart is exploding, I can’t stop smiling, I don’t even have words right now,” Conti wrote on Twitter afterward. “I’m so blessed, life is so good and I got to win a championship with the love of my life @sammyguevara in Mexico.”

Several other AEW stars were part of the show as well, including The Young Bucks, Andrade El Idolo, Rey Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.