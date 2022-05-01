Booker T speculates on why the IInspiration left Impact

During his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed The IInspiration leaving Impact Wrestling, revealing he isn’t surprised by the announcement (per Wrestling Inc.). Check out the interview highlights below:

On The IInspiration departing pro wrestling:

“You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what, seven, eight years? They had been in the company for quite some time,” he said. “And to be a part of the machine for seven to eight years, that right there is a run in itself. A lot of females don’t even have seven, eight-year run careers. For those two to just be in WWE for seven, eight years, that was a hell of a run for them. Then to work at that level is something as well.”

On why The IInspiration might have left Impact:

“Taking nothing away from Impact, it’s a hell of a different ride,” Booker said. “Back in the day we had the Texas Cyclone and you wanted to jump on it, that was the WWE. I am not even going to make a comparison there, but Impact is not the Texas Cyclone. When you’re stepping down to a different level, the crowds are different, the shows are different, and more importantly, the pay is different.

“That right there might be the one thing you can’t get past. When you’ve got road expenses, car, hotel, food, they’re going to take care of your airfare and stuff like that, and then pay your check, and you’ve got bills to pay at home. Sometimes you’ve got to rethink the situation, that may be the place that they’re in right now.”

On if The IInspiration’s are done forever in pro wrestling:

“To take an indefinite break doesn’t mean that you can’t come back if somebody gives you a phone call,” he said.