5/1/22 WWE house show results from Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

Results from the Quarterback Immobilien Arena…

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

– Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus)

– WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK Bro defeated WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah / Shotzi

– WWE IC Title: Ricochet (c) defeated Butch

– Main Event: Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley

