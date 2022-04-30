WWE Superstars at NFL Draft and Taylor/Serrano weigh-in

WWE had a presence at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas last night with four Superstars appearing on stage to announce draft picks.

Titus O’Neil, Happy Corbin, Gable Steveson, and The Miz all announced picks for teams in cities they have ties to – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns respectively.

While O’Neil, Corbin, and Miz are from the cities of the teams they announced, Steveson attends the University of Minnesota, hence the pick for the Vikings.

The NFL Draft wasn’t the only place where WWE Superstars were last night. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch were at Madison Square Garden for the official weigh-in of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, who will make history by headlining the first boxing pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden.

Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair introduced Serrano while Lynch introduced fellow Irishwoman and champion Taylor.

You can see the ceremonial weigh-in and Belair and Lynch’s appearance below.