WWE reportedly didn’t see Dakota Kai as “main roster material”

As previously noted, WWE released multiple NXT stars including Harland and Dexter Lumis.

In regards to Dakota Kai being released, Dave Meltzer noted the following…

“The decision had been made after several tryouts that they didn’t see Dakota Kai as main roster material. She had been with the company for years and the idea is not to have people have ten year careers as NXT stars so there was nothing left for her. A lot of people disagree but they have visions about women and obviously she’s a good wrestler but didn’t fit.”

Kai had several WWE dark matches during 2021 but ultimately ended up back in NXT. It was previously reported that Kai had indicated to WWE that she wasn’t planning to renew her contract and she was said to have seen the release coming.

Shayna Baszler wrote the following about Kai after the news broke…

“Dakota Kai is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow.”