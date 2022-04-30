Tony Khan on Jade Cargill: “She’s a great athlete and has a really hard-working mindset”

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about how far Jade Cargill has progressed in AEW after her first thirty matches.

On Jade Cargill’s progression in AEW:

“She’s a great athlete and has a really hard-working mindset. It’s what we expected. I think she got a very prominent push because she had all the tools, and we really believed she would improve. It’s like when you have a high draft pick, I think you expect them to come in and improve. It’s a relevant comparison now, we’re in the middle of the NFL Draft. I myself am in the middle of the NFL Draft, literally in the room. And, a lot of times you’re picking players off potential. I think Jade Cargill is a great example of that. A college athlete, someone who did not have experience in the pro wrestling business a year and a half ago, and has made such great strides and has been wrestling on TV for just over a year with one of the most impressive records in this sport.”