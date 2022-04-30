Riddle’s divorce finalized

In 2020, Matt Riddle’s wife Lisa was mentioned in news headlines when Matt admitted to having an affair while denying sexual assault allegations made by Candy Cartwright. In October of 2021, Matt tweeted a photo of himself with Randy Orton from a WWE live event and he included the following caption…

“I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better then this dude.”

Matt’s wife Lisa replied to his tweet and later deleted her comment. Here is what she wrote…

“You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.”

On Saturday, Lisa announced via Instagram that her and Matt have gotten a divorce…

“It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this.