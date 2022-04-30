Rampage to air at different time slots for the next two weeks

TNT will be pre-empting Rampage from its usual time slot on May 6 and May 13 due to the NHL playoffs.

Next week’s show will now air at 7PM ET instead of 10PM ET and the following week, the show will air at 6PM ET to accommodate another game.

Rampage was last pre-empted on April 15 due to the NBA and aired at a 7PM time slot, a live show headlined by Hangman Adam Page vs Adam Cole in a Texas Death match for the AEW World title.

The May 6 and May 13 shows will be taped from Baltimore and Long Island respectively.