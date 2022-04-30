Persia Pirotta issues statement following WWE release

WWE released NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta, aka Steph De Lander, yesterday, along with multiple other developmental talents. De Lander released a statement earlier today on her release, via her Twitter, which you can read below:

“Today, I woke up & chose gratitude. I am grateful for so many things. I met some of my BEST friends here, I took my grandparents name and showcased it on a platform as big as WWE. I surprised myself with the things I was able to achieve in a relatively short period of time. If anyone knows how to make lemonade out of lemons though, it is me. Time to level up.”

De Lander signed with WWE about a year ago. She debuted on TV as Persia Pirotta on NXT 2.0 last October.