Paul Heyman reveals “game changer” project with A&E Networks

Paul Heyman wrote on social media that he has been working on a “top secret” project with A&E Networks since late February and since they’re filming in New York City, it was likely that the project wouldn’t remain a secret anymore so he was giving a little bit of hints about it.

Heyman has teamed up with acclaimed director Ross Hockrow for a “game-changer that will most likely disrupt an entire established genre.”

Heyman continued, “You can think of all the analogies and adjectives that go with a statement like that, and you’d still be underselling just how good (magnificent? great?) this is going to turn out.”

The special counsel to the Tribal Chief uploaded a photo from filming at the Palace Theatre with the production titled Outside The Ring.

“I’m proud of it. No more hints or details. Please enjoy the anticipation,” he concluded.