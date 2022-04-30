News on Sammy Guevera, Tay Conti, The Briscoes, and Fuego Del Sol

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti become the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at TripleManía XXX.

– The Briscoes have pulled off Saturday’s GCW In Too Deep and Sunday’s PWG Delivering The Goods due to a family medical emergency.

Jay Briscoe tweeted the news Saturday afternoon, revealing that Mark’s pregnant wife was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. He said doctors are trying to prevent a premature birth, but that both the wife and the unborn child are stable.

– AEW star Fuego Del Sol announced he had surgery for a terrible mouth infection recently,and is hoping to come home today.