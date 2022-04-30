More WWE cuts coming?

WWE released a long list of NXT talents yesterday. Some of them were more prominent than others, such as Dakota Kai, Persia Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, and Harland. Others were developmental projects that haven’t panned out. Those might not be the only names being let go.

The annual talent purge took place a couple of weeks later than most expected. That doesn’t soften the blow for those who are now out of work. The initial list may just be the beginning.