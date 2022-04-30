More on Friday’s WWE NXT releases

According to a report from Fightful Select, John Laurinaitis is the person behind the latest round of releases, and he cited budget cuts as the reason.

The report also mentions that Malcolm Bivens, who managed Diamond Mine, told the company that he wasn’t planning on re-signing after his contract expired. He allegedly turned down an offer for a new deal back in February.

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai was also not planning on renewing her contract with WWE. It’s believed that she saw the release coming.

Harland, AKA Parker Boudreaux, signed with the company after being hyped by fans as the next Brock Lesnar. However, coaches and officials informed Fightful that he didn’t improve in the ring quite enough for their liking.