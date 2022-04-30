Matches announced for the debut of Women’s Wrestling Army Show

Wrestling announcer Bobby Cruise announced several matchups for the debut Women’s Wrestling Army show. The event is scheduled for tomorrow (May 1) at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz will face AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, plus a lot more. Here are the newly announced matchups:

* Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) vs. Holidead & Willow Nightingale

* Miranda Alize vs. Laynie Luck

* Janai Kai vs. Nicole Savoy

* Also announced: Trish Adora; Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino on commentary.